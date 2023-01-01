SUAZO, Thomasine

SUAZO (Asztalos), Thomasine Mary



It is with immense pride that we celebrate the life and love of Thomasine Mary Asztalos-Suazo and with great sadness we announce her passing. Thomasine passed peacefully on 25th of December at home following a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Thomasine, or Tomi as she was affectionately known, was born in Dayton on May 26th, 1937, to George and Lucille Asztalos. Along with sisters Elaine, Sharleen, Lucie, Carol, and twin brother Thomas, she grew up on Wyoming Street where she attended Patterson Co-op High School. Graduating in 1955 she went on to work in multiple roles for Dayton's Police Department and Divorce Court.



Tomi met Captain Sostenes "Suaz" Suazo in 1967 while he was assigned to Wright-Patterson. They were married at St. Anthony Catholic Church on April 26th, 1968. Later she gave birth to Scott in 1971 then Douglas in 1972. In 1975 the family settled in Beavercreek.



In 1965, Tomi (a devout Catholic) displayed great courage and self-sacrifice by delivering a healthy boy alone. Yet through heavy emotional toil regrettably gave Christopher up for adoption. In 1996 Christopher sought out Tomi and she joyously welcomed him into her family.



Tomi loved to travel, something she passed on to her boys, and took every opportunity to see the world. She found her calling with the St. Luke Leisure Club by directing, planning, and organizing trips throughout the country. Tomi and Suaz would also often visit their sons during their military careers while each were stationed overseas.



Tomi valued friendships and loved being involved in the community. She was active with Boy Scout Troop 68, Knights of Columbus Ladies, various craft groups, and The Women's League. Her biggest love however was being a volunteer at the USAF Museum. After seventeen years she earned the coveted 5,000 Hour Award in August 2022.



Tomi was a selfless dedicated wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend who was guided by Jesus Christ's love and grace. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed.



Thomasine is preceded in death by Sostenes, her loving husband of 52 years. She is survived by Scott, Douglas, Christopher and their wives, grandson's Connor and Jack Thomas, and sisters Sharleen, Lucie, and Carol.



A visitation for Thomasine will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Suazo family.

