STURGIS, RONALD

Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 30, 1946, in Middletown, Ohio. Ron graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1965. He was employed at AK Steel for 30 years retiring in 2002. He enjoyed his hobby of model trains. He was a member of the National

Model Railroad Association, Division 3 and 7. He also volunteered for Christmas on Campus at University of Dayton on December 8, of each year for eight years. He also participated at the Annual Dayton Train Show, the Carillon Park Rail Fest Show and then the Model Railroad Training Day Sessions. Preceding him in death were his parents, Lenora (Kleczinski) and William Henry Sturgis, Jr. He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Barb Millson; two sons, Brian Heath Sturgis and Kent Gaynor (Patty) Sturgis; six grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; one brother, Gary (Pat) Sturgis; one sister, Sharon (Stuart) Cole; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Everything is private at the convenience of the family. The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


