Sturgill, Denver

[Sept. 20, 2023] After a long battle with dementia, our adored (Great, Great) Grandpa, Father, Denver G. Sturgill has entered Heaven's pearly gates. He was born to his mother Dorothy Chasteen and his father Golden Emery Sturgill on Jan. 14, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by Demaris Sturgill (Fetters), daughters Carrie Adkins, Christie Lewis, Kelli Sturgill, and granddaughter Shana Ellerthorpe. He is survived by his brother Ed Sturgill and children Denver K Sturgill, Kent E Sturgill, and Cathy Moffit (Sturgill) as well as a quiver full of grandchildren that loved him deeply. He weathered the valleys and ascended mountain tops, always full of wisdom; By his lake house, he taught us to fish and be better people.



