STUMPF, Carolyn Patricia



Carolyn Stumpf, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, after living with Alzheimer's disease for the last five years. Carolyn was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 16, 1945. She attended Miami University in Ohio receiving a degree in elementary education. It was there that she met Stuart Stumpf who became her loving partner until his death in 1984. Carolyn was an educator, first in elementary schools in Ohio and Michigan, and later as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Cookeville. For twenty-six summers, she worked in the kitchen at Camp Country Lad in Monterey, TN, where she planned the meals and provided caring support to all. Carolyn was a woman of few words who preferred to show her love in quiet acts of kindness and caretaking. Beneath her quiet exterior, she was tremendously strong. Widowed at 39, she single-handedly raised and provided for two children. She was an avid crafter who knit, sewed, and wove. Her home was adorned with baskets and framed pieces she had made. Carolyn is the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Flood) Glass. She was preceded in death by her husband Stuart Stumpf. She is survived by her brother Terry Glass, daughter Christa Stumpf and her husband James Byron, son Jason Stumpf and his wife Margaret Funkhouser, grandchildren Evelyn Byron, Jonas Stumpf, and Owen Stumpf, as well as dear brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, and her community of friends from Tennessee Tech, First Presbyterian Church, and Camp Country Lad. Visitation and refreshments will be 10-11 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church in Cookeville. A graveside service will be held 11 am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com