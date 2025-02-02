Stump, Ronald Eugene



Ronald Eugene Stump, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, in Englewood, Ohio. He was born September 8, 1931, to the late Forrest and Treva "Betty" (Baker) Stump. A native of Dayton (Residence Park) he graduated from Roosevelt High School (Class of 1949), attending Sinclair Community College and the University of Cincinnati. He served 3 years in the Air National Guard and 18 months in the U.S. Navy prior to his 38 years at the Dayton Power & Light Co. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley A. (Lee) Stump, son David (Tracy), daughter Barbara Stump, son Brian Stump and daughter Marlene (Tim) Walter, 9 grandchildren: Lauren Walter, Sarah Stump, London Walter, Katie Warner, Alyssa Stump, Lily Walter, Carson Warner, Locklyn Walter and Leighton Walter, and brother Richard (Betty) Stump, nieces: Debbie (Ed) Trimakas, Terry (Steve) Bowles and Linda (Jim) Augustine. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church (7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd., Tipp City, Ohio 45371). To view the service for Ronald and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



