Stump, Betty



Betty "Sammy" Stump, a beloved figure and dedicated nurse, passed away on June 11, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on April 18, 1932, in St. Anthony, Idaho, Betty spent her life embodying compassion and commitment, both personally and professionally. A proud graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, Betty completed her schooling with the class of 1950 before pursuing her passion for nursing. She graduated from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1953, which would pave the way for a rewarding career in healthcare. Betty began her professional journey as a Registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, where her dedication to patient care became apparent. Over the years, she also worked at the offices of respected physicians. After retirement, Betty volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital for an impressive 25 years, demonstrating her lifelong commitment to helping others in need. Betty is remembered fondly by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard Stump, and her three daughters, Debra Trimakas (Ed), Terry Bowles (Steve), and Linda Augustine (Jim). She took immense pride in her role as a mother and grandmother, leaving behind eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who will carry on her legacy of kindness and service. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, June Vernier. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Gerda Sammons, and her siblings: brother William Sammons, brother David Sammons, and sister Bernice Taulbee. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Betty will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com