STUMBO, Roger Wayne



84, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 14, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1938, in Springfield, the son of Charles Ernest and Elva (Nelson) Stumbo. Roger was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lower Valley Pike where he proudly served as a Deacon. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool at Forest Lake, shooting guns and meeting with his buddies at McDonald's for coffee. He will always be remembered as a loving and caring man who would do anything for anyone in need. He cherished his wife and family more than anything in the world. Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years; Christine (Ray) Stumbo, three children; Elden (Sande) Stumbo, Darrel (Mary) Stumbo and Rita (Tim) O'Bryant, eight grandchildren; Eric, Matthew (Melissa), Jessica, Brittany (Gunney) Jeremy, Allyson, Ange (Jeremy) and Tiffany, great-grandchildren; Haven, Michael, Augi, Jonah, Aria, Brooke and Nahla great-great-grandchild; Laney, two brothers; Pastor Gary (Sandy) Stumbo and Pastor Dale (Lynda) Stumbo and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter; Brayla, siblings; Helen Bostick, Forest "Bud" Stumbo, Norma Stort, Mable Gibson, Donald Stumbo and Goldie Michael and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the funeral home with Roger's brothers Pastors Gary and Dale Stumbo officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



