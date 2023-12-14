Stull, Miriam

Stull (Freeze), Miriam Jane



New Albany, IN



Miriam Jane Freeze Stull, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023, at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest in New Albany, Indiana. Miriam was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Arthur J. and Martha (Neher) Freeze on November 27, 1938. On April 11, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Stull, and they were blessed to enjoy 64 years of devoted marriage. Miriam attended Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio, and later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. A lifelong member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, she actively participated in their philanthropic activities. She spent many fulfilling years in her career assisting customers at Miami Citizens Bank in Tipp City, Ohio. She enjoyed raising her two children and spending time with her grandchildren, as well as participating in the Ladies League at Miami Valley Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. In 2005, she and Doug moved to Georgetown, Indiana, to be near her daughter's (Sharon Stull Allen) family. Miriam is survived by her husband, Douglas Stull of New Albany, Indiana, daughter Sharon Stull Allen (Steven) of Georgetown, grandson Jason Allen (Mary Kenney) of Oak Park, IL, granddaughter Olivia Zimmerman (Joseph) of Seymour, grandson Benjamin Allen (Kathleen) of Georgetown, Noelle Stull, Matt Stull, and Ethan Stull (Brittany). She is also survived by cherished great grandchildren Mia Jane Zimmerman, Ian Douglas Zimmerman, Emery Kay Allen, Connor Steven Kenney Allen, Sophia Stull, and Evan Stull. Most recently, Doug and Miriam resided at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest in New Albany, Indiana. Miriam is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Stull, sisters Dorothy Schechter and Naomi Kroger, as well as beloved dogs Bitsy and Susie. Visitation will be at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. A memorial service will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lanesville, Indiana at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The service will be live streamed via Facebook Live. Memorial gifts may be made to Zion Lutheran Church (14 West Walnut Street, Tipp City, OH 45371), or St. Peters Lutheran Church (655 St. Peters Rd. SE, Corydon, IN 47112). The family would like to thank the caregivers at Historic Villages of Silvercrest and St. Croix Hospice for providing a high level of compassionate care.





