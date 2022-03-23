STUCKY, Susanne

STUCKY (Dudley),



Susanne



Susanne (Dudley) Stucky, age 89, passed away March 19, 2022. She was born July 28, 1932, in Springfield to Ben and Marie (Moody) Dudley. Sue graduated From Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. There she became a member of



Gamma Phi Beta. While at Wittenberg she met her future husband, Dave Stucky. They were married until his passing in 1996. Sue was a lifelong community volunteer, sports fan and bridge player. She enjoyed the same bridge group for over



fifty years. Her favorite past time, since childhood, was reading. She loved books and working at the library. She also played a lovely piano when called upon. Her cooking and



baking were always a treat for friends and family. Sue attended Northminster Presbyterian church. She loved socializing and will be very much missed by family and friends.



Sue is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Greg) Kuss of Worthington; three sons, Sam (Colleen) Stucky of South Charleston, Jedd (Cindy) Stucky of Dublin and Josh (Brent Johnson) of Dayton; grandchildren, Ben (Jessica) Kuss, Andy (Lauren) Kuss, Jake (Bonnie) Kuss, Scott (Kelli) Stucky, Danny Stucky,



Kennedy Stucky, Burke Stucky and Davie Stucky; great-grandchildren, Anthony Kuss, Julia Kuss, Marnie Kuss and Chase Stucky.



Per her request, there will be no services.

