Stuart, John Parker "JP"



age 65, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024. His family would like to thank the Oaks of West Kettering and VITAS Healthcare for providing Skilled Nursing/ Rehabilitation and Hospice care for John. A service to celebrate JP's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St. Dayton, Ohio 45402, at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Reverend Dr. Caitlin Deyerle officiating. In lieu of flowers friends may make memorial contributions to Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center) or Westminster Presbyterian Church. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



