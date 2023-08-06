Stuart, Charles Walker



Age 83, of Centerville, was surrounded by loved ones prior to his peaceful passing on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Charles was born March 23, 1940, in Dayton, OH to the late James Merton and Deloris (Walker) Stuart. He attended Case Western Reserve University where he graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree and went on to earn his MBA from the University of Dayton. Although he was an engineer by trade, early in his career at NCR he found his true calling as an international salesman where he thrived prior to his retirement after over 35 years. True to his role in sales, Chuck not only loved being around others, but he also enjoyed learning about them and made many longtime friends both near and far, including neighbors, fellow members of the congregation, and people around the world. Chuck especially enjoyed spending time with his wife (his Ace) traveling stateside or around the world, but his most joyous travels were spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and family friends on Britain Lake in Ontario, Canada over the last 50+ years where they would fish, hike, watch the stars and enjoy wonderful meals together. Among his many activities, Chuck was an active member of the Dayton Engineers Club, the "Barn Gang", and Epiphany Lutheran Church. Chuck's infectious smile and kindness will be missed. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda (Gordon); son, Peter Gordon Stuart; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Oddo; parents and stepmother, Blodwyn Stuart; brothers, James Merton Stuart II and Curtiss Nolan Stuart. He is survived by his son, Douglas (Stefanie) Stuart; grandchildren, Ian, Dominic, Tommy, and John "Sonny" Oddo, Vivian and Benjamin Stuart; son-in-law, John Oddo; and several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Tuesday August 8 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, OH 45459. Funeral Services will begin at 11AM. Chuck will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Capital City Hospice and Dublin Retirement Village for the utmost loving care for him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231 or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com