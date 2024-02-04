Struck, Bertrand Russell "Rusty"



Struck, "Russ" Bertrand R. age 53 of Beavercreek, passed away January 30, 2024 following a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Struck; grandparents Charles and Dorothy Nagy and Marjorie Draut. He is survived by his parents Rebecca and Ray Trimmer, sister Jeannette Watkins, brother Bryon (Michelle) Struck, sister Pamela (Lonny) Heinrich, brother Ray Trimmer, Jr., and sister Michelle (Eric) Turner. Three nephews survive him, as do seven nieces. Two of them are local to Beavercreek: Nathan Watkins and Sophia Struck. He is also survived by many caring friends. Russ was a 1989 graduate of Beavercreek High School; he became a director and program manager at UMR and United Healthcare. He was a six-sigma black belt, completed the Toastmaster's program, and was a Freemason before he was baptized catholic. Russ loved life and loved to make people laugh, loved the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and sports fan. He was a gentle, charismatic soul who was loved by all, especially children and dogs. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road Beavercreek Ohio on Wednesday evening, February 7 from 5-8 PM. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home on Thursday, February 8 at 10 AM prior to departing for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek, with Fr. Patrick Blenman, Celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.



