Strong, Dorothy A. "Dot"



Dorothy A. Strong "Dot", age 80 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bethany Village. She was born November 22, 1942 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Col. Robert Bernard Barrett and Dorothy Alice Barrett. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Rolland Strong; two sons, Ronald Strong and Robert (Rebecca) Strong; two grandchildren, Abby and Josie; two brothers, Ronald (Katy) Barrett and Robert (Linda) Barrett. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (1322 Brown St. Dayton, OH 45409). Newcomer, Kettering Chapel.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com