Stringer, Clara

Stringer (Patrick), Clara Jean "Pat"



Clara "Pat" Puckett Stringer, age 94 of Dayton Ohio passed away on Thursday June 29, 2023.



She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Julia Patrick. First husband Lester Puckett, sisters Jingle Maynard, June Olson, Juliet Wiles, Gail Shelton and Brother Jack Patrick.



She is survived by her loving second husband Raymond Stringer. Step children Vince and Anita Stringer. Steve and Peggy Stringer; Linda Hamilton. Marcus and Donna Patrick; Diane Creech; Jenny Lou Fuller along with many grand children, friends and extended family members.



A graveside service will be held at 10 am July 11th 2023 at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon Va.



