Stricker, Jeanne Caroline



age 98 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Jeanne was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 19, 1925 to James Isaac and Hazel (nee Hill) Stricker. Jeanne went to St. Peter in Chains School and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She attended University of Cincinnati for several semesters taking business courses. Jeanne retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. Jeanne actively volunteered at St. Raphael's, Sisters of the Poor, and was a board member of St. Mary's Cemetery. She was an avid fan of Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds and was a member of the Rosie Reds. Jeanne enjoyed traveling, taking trips to New York and spring training in Florida, and attended Super Bowl XVI with her brother-in-law, Dee Dee Withrow. Jeanne got a lot of joy puttering around in her flower beds. Her family remember fondly her Christmas open houses. Jeanne is survived by her brother-in-law, Cletus "Dee Dee" Withrow; her nieces and nephews, Pam Moore, Jerry (the late Julie) Stricker, Jim (Lisa) Stricker, John Stricker, and Carolyn (Craig) Stoll; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, James "Boots" Stricker, Margie Becker, Robert "Tank" Stricker, and Janet "Babe" Withrow; and her nephew, Mike Becker. Visitation will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the church with celebrant Fr. Jeff Silver. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carol Lee Withrow and Peggy Phelps for all their friendship and help in Jeanne's later years. They would also like to thank Berkeley Square Nursing Home staff for her care. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



