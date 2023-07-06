Streng, Evelyn

Streng (Bell), Evelyn



Evelyn Barton (Lyn) Streng, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Galena, OH on June 28, 2023. She was born May 30, 1939, to E. Barton and Lillian (Collins) Bell in Hampton, VA. She was a graduate of Centerville High School and Miami University in Oxford, OH. After graduation she set her sights on a teaching job in Anaheim, CA. She became a teacher with the Anaheim School District. At her California apartment complex pool, she met her future husband Richard (Dick). On April 6, 1963, they were married. Together they raised two boys, Scott and Todd in Anaheim, CA. Upon her husband's retirement they moved to their dream home in Valley Center, CA. There Lyn was active in garden clubs, going line dancing and delivering Meals-On-Wheels. Lyn was preceded in death by her parents Bart and Lilian Bell, her husband Dick, son Todd and brother Ed (Ann). She is survived by her son Scott (Sara), her grandchildren Lilybell, Vivien and Evan and her sister Chris (Jim). She will be dearly missed. Calling hour and service will be held on Friday, July 7, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel, 637 State Route 61 at State Route 3, Sunbury, OH at 2:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm. Lyn will be buried by her husband and son in the Valley Center Cemetery in California.



