Streibick, Betty J.



Betty J. Streibick, 92, passed away on March 25, 2025. Beloved wife of the late Allan Streibick. Loving mother of Steve (late Becky) Streibick, Sandi (Tim Smith) Grabau, Karen (Doug) Cook, and Michael (Jenny) Streibick. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 13. She leaves behind her sister Judy Criswell, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 10 AM until time of service at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church of Trenton, 305 Cypress Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties or American Cancer Society.



