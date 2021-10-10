STREETER, Rebecca A.



Age 68 of Englewood, OH, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Kettering, OH. She was born August 9, 1953, in Dayton, OH, to the late Charles and Gabrielle (Jirousek) Story.



Left to cherish Rebecca's memory are her son, Dave Streeter; sister, Lissa Story (David Eells); good friends: Beth Barga, Mary Huttsell, Pam Patrick, Charlene Frey, and Marlene Barkett; as well as other relatives and friends.



Rebecca enjoyed a number of interests, including reading, meditating, word games, especially Scrabble, all types of dancing, and camping. She considered becoming a mother her greatest accomplishment. Rebecca was a business administrator at WPAFB, from where she retired in 1997 after more than 25 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, which provided scholarships to business students, and the Federal Employees Association, which assisted women with advancing their careers.



In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Streeter; twin sister, Deborah Kaucher, and brother-in-law, Robert Kaucher.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek) where a memorial service celebrating Rebecca's life will follow at 6:00 p.m.



Rebecca's family would like to thank Whitney Taverna, Peggy Cacek, Dr. Neel, nurse Kaitlyn, and the staff at Carlyle House for their care and support.



Donations in Rebecca's memory may be made to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter.



