Strauss, Nancy G.



Nancy Gayle Strauss, 80, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on January 22, 1944 to Robert and Mary (Morgan) Mehl. Nancy worked as a payroll clerk for Middletown City Schools for 30 years. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, reading and the University of Notre Dame. She cared for and adored her grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Leslie Strauss; sons, Dale Strauss, Michael (Elizabeth) Strauss & Adam Strauss; sister-in-law, Karen Mehl; and her beloved grandchildren, Andrew & Avery Strauss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard & Timothy Mehl. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad St., Middletown, with Pastor Jean Vargo officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044 or to assist the family, Adam Strauss, 3510 Hampton Place, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



