Stratton, Chester Duane "Chet"



CHESTER DUANE "CHET" STRATTON, 89, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023. He was born in Highland County, Ohio on March 18, 1934, the son of the late Howard L. and Leora (Williamson) Stratton. Chet proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from International Harvester as a general foreman of production and previously worked as an Ohio State Trooper. He was a member of Central Christian Church. Chet was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and worked as a Red Coat at Buckeye football games. In his retirement, Chet enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn Sue (Smith) Stratton; children, Steven Lee (Rebecca) Stratton, Larry Duane Stratton and Fonda Sue Akers; grandchildren, Misty (Josh) Turner, Steven (Trish) Stratton and Joshua (Bekah) Stratton; great grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Tarren, Bailey (Marley), Madalyn, Duane, and Kiley; and great-great grandchildren, Walker, Emberlee, Beau, Boone, Marybell, Oliver, and Colt. Also surviving are siblings, Adrion Lee Stratton and Janet Bunch and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Stratton and sister, Jean Butler. Chet's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Central Christian Church with Pastor Carl Ruby presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment with military honors will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





