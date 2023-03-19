Stransky, Alice

Stransky (Barna), Alice



Alice Stransky (Barna) died peacefully of natural causes on Monday March 6, 2023 in Middletown, Ohio, she was 98 years young. She was reunited with her loving husband of 65 years, Maximillian Maurice Stransky who preceded her death on March 14, 2010. Alice was born to the late Ernest & Charlotte (Perlblum) Barna in Vienna, Austria on February 4, 1925. She lived her younger years in Bratislava, Slovakia until around the age of 19 and then moved to Prague in her 20's. She is a graduate of the Masak Art School in Prague, Czech Republic. Alice spoke five languages; Slovak/Czech, Hungarian, German, French & English. She had survived so much during the war and had help from the US State Department to escape via Hamburg, Germany in 1947. Thereafter, she escaped and caught a boat to Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



She met her husband (who also escaped via Paris) in Montreal, Quebec Canada through mutual friends. Besides Art Design, she was a Bell Telephone Operator in Montreal. In 1951 she attended the Blackburn Costume Designing School in Montreal, Quebec Canada.



She had twin daughters (Yvette & Florence) in 1953. She moved to Middletown, Ohio in 1959 with her family as her husband got a promotion and went to work in the paper industry at the Manchester Machine Company. Alice was a gourmet cook, accomplished dress designer, potter (clay/porcelain) and painter (watercolors/ pastels).



She and Maxim were interested in politics and were a part of the "Discussion Club" and "Gourmet Club" through the years. She also was an expert Seamstress, many times making clothes for her twin daughters, and items like curtains for her home. She tutored her daughters in French as well as teaching Mr. George Verity; President of Armco Steel Corporation, and his wife French. Mr. Verity was interested to learn French as he had to go attend to business in France and wanted to be able to speak the language with his customers in Europe.



Early on, Alice and her daughters were Members of the First Presbyterian Church on Central Avenue in Middletown. Her husband was Catholic. She served as a Deacon for a few years and had made special commissioned goblets for use in "Communion" services.



In 1967 she studied Ceramic Creation and Design under the tutelage of Mrs. Queenie Burroughs at the Middletown Fine Arts Center.



In 1969 she studied Ceramic Creation and Design under the tutelage of Mr. Peter Dahoda; Professor, Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. From 1975 through 1995 she studied Ceramic Creation and Design under the tutelage of Mr. Mike Hieber (Alfred University, Albany, New York) at the Middletown Fine Arts Center.



In 1995 through 1997 she studied Ceramic Creation and Design under the tutelage of Mr. William Hofler (Indiana University, Indianapolis, Indiana). Throughout 1968 - 1996 she studied Painting and Art History under the tutelage of Dick George at the Middletown Fine Arts Center. Additionally in 1996 she studied Ceramic Creation and design under the tutelage of Mr. Jason Bove, who was the Instructor of Pottery at the Middletown Arts Center. She was fortunate to have studied Painting; Oil, Pastel & Watercolor under the tutelage of Mr. Steven Perrucca from 1997 - 2008. In 1976-1997 she was an Instructor in Ceramics and Pottery Design; Children's classes (11-16 years) at the Middletown fine arts Center. Also in 1997 she studied Ceramic and Design under the tutelage of Mr. Jeff James (Middletown Arts Center; Instructor of Pottery). In 2001, she was a student at the Middletown Arts Center under the tutelage of Ms. Adrianna La Palma (Miami University, Oxford, Ohio). Alice entered many exhibitions from 1973 to Present.



She was commissioned by the Stone Container Company in Franklin, Ohio to make a "50 Year Commemoration Piece" in pottery. In the many years at the Middletown Fine Arts Center she had one woman shows in Pottery as well at shows exhibiting her Watercolors/Pastels. Alice and her husband liked the water and were members of the YMCA in Middletown downtown. She swam every day and still continued to swim for at least an hour daily.



Over many years, Alice and Max had traveled to many places in the world. Much of her art inspiration comes from those travels. A collection of her work is held worldwide encompassing Australia, France, England, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Switzerland Germany, Canada, The Caribbean and the United States.



In 2002; her daughter, Yvette (Boston, MA) became her Sole Distributor /Agent for her Watercolors & Pastels. She received a Copyright on her art in 2010. In January 2003, she was the Featured Artist of the Month at Corners (Framing/art store) in Bellingham, MA. In April 2003, she had a One Woman Show at the Middletown Fines Arts Center showcasing her Watercolors, Pastels, & Ceramics. In August 2008, she was the Featured Artist at the Preservation Gallery in North Attleboro, MA. In April/May 2012, she was the Featured Artist of the month at the Middletown Art Center with a great turnout of patrons and sales of her art. Over the years, Alice has entered many competitions and has been recognized for her talent.



There are many Hospitals/Clinics in the Boston area that exhibit her art. Brigham & Woman's Hospital in Chestnut Hill OB/GYN group has a plaque in her name as their waiting room exhibits only her art. The Breast Imaging Center at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA has her artwork hanging in their Center. Beantown Physio in Brookline, MA has her artwork exhibited in their waiting room and therapy rooms. Many Physicians in the Boston area have her art in their homes. The Atrium Medical Center received seven pieces of art for their infusion rooms. In 2013, she was commissioned through the Charitable Foundation to paint the "Hospital" throughout its transitional years; "1917" "1938" and "2007" for their 100th Year Anniversary (September 2016). The Original Artwork now is displayed on the second floor, past the Cardiac clinic. The Blood Lab at the Atrium Medical Center has also received three "Framed Prints of the Hospital". In 2015, the Atrium Medical Center bought 14 pieces of "An Alice Original Art" and placed her into the Heritage Foundation.



Alice was always positive with a smile on her face. She was an avid swimmer for many years, and a member at the Middletown "Y" downtown. Her artwork is showcased in the lobby.



She is survived by her twin daughter Yvette who resides in Massachusetts, and Florence Yutsyk (son-in-law Donald Yutsyk) who resides in St. Albert; Alberta, Canada.



Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Arts Center, 130 N Verity Pkwy, Middletown, OH 45042; Middletown Area Family YMCA, 1020 Manchester Ave, Middletown, OH 45042; or First Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St B, Middletown, OH 45044.



