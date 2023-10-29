Strader, Betty Jean



Strader, Betty Jean (Downs), age 93 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Fairmont Senior Living. She was born on September 24, 1930, in West Carrollton, OH, the daughter of the late Catherine (Hall) & Stanley Downs. Mrs. Strader was a graduate of West Carrollton High School Class of 1948. She was a retired Executive Administrator for Federal Mogul with over 15 years of service. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved watching the cardinals in her yard. Preceded in death by her first husband Russell Lee Powell on March 15, 1986, her second husband Jack Strader on April 11, 2007, her son Ronald Alan Powell, infant brother Stanley Downs, Jr., and by 2 sisters Helen Cahill and Hazel Monce. She is survived by her loving son Russell Lee "Russ" Powell and wife Wanda, 3 grandchildren Aamie Jean Inskeep and husband Brian, Jessica Marie Street, and Brad Lehman, 6 great grandchildren, Bryce, Payton, Paxton, Pierson, Holdan and Allyson, special cousin Michelle Snyder, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in honor of Mrs. Betty Jean Strader.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Swart Funeral Home - West Carrollton

207 E Central Ave

West Carrollton, OH

45449

https://www.swartfuneralhome.com