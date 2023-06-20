Stout, Ronald G.
Ronald G. Stout age 67 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday June 17, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1956 in Kendallville, IN the son of the late Rudolph and Leisel (nee Franklin) Stout. Ronald was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #17 and was a 32nd degree Mason. Ronald worked as a baker for Milillo's Pizza for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Margaret (nee Milillo) Stout; one daughter Leisel (Anthony) Volski. He also leaves behind many siblings, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. A private burial will take place at St Stephen's Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
