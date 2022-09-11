STOUT, Kenneth

STOUT, Sr., Kenneth E. "Kenny"



Age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Kenny is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Edie; children, Nancy, Ronda, Jackie (Joe), Kenneth Jr. and Beth; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Peggy) and David (Irene); and numerous other family members and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Russel E and Anna B. (Kroger) Stout; siblings, Mary, Lois, Barbara, Russel "Jr" and John. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Kenny will be laid to rest at Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

