Storer (Williams), Lillian Earlene



Lillian Earlene Storer formerly of Xenia, OH departed this life Friday, March 17, 2023 at the age of 93 years. She is survived by two sons, Michael Storer (Suzan) of Campton, Kentucky and Dann Storer (Jenny) of Arden, North Carolina; one sister, Lynda Bransford of La Conner, Washington. Gravesite services Friday 1:00 pm at Spring Valley Cemetery.