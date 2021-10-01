STOPPIELLO, Michael Paul



74, of Mason, Ohio, passed away September 27, 2021. Born February 13, 1947, in Hamilton, OH. Mike is a graduate of



Garfield High School, Class of 1965, and served in the U.S.



Army during Vietnam. Preceded in death by: parents, Alfred and Georgia (nee Mobley) Stoppiello; and brother, Kenneth Stoppiello. Survived by: wife, Diana (nee McClung) Stoppiello; daughter, Tammi (Randy) Gentry; grandchildren, Rhett and Hunter Smith; sister, Patricia Wright; nieces, Cynthia (Mark) Roe and Kelley (Thomas) Mess; great-nephews, Michael and AJ Roe. Mike's life will be celebrated privately by his family. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humane Society. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.

