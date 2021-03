STONEROCK, Corey Martin



Corey Martin Stonerock, born September 11, 1958, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2020. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held in his and his son Jeremy's honor at Way of The Cross Open Bible Church in Riverside, Ohio, on Friday, March 26 at 5pm. Masks are required*