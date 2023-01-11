springfield-news-sun logo
X

STONE, Josephine M.

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STONE (Gauldin), Josephine M.
Age 104, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Read full obit at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Calling hours are Friday, January 13th, 10 AM  12 noon at Arnold Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. The Funeral services begin at 12 noon.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

4817 Cleveland Ave., NW

Canton, OH

44709

https://www.arnoldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PATTERSON, Suzanne
2
HANEY, DEBORAH
3
LOOS, Norbert
4
JUDD, Delores
5
MANESS, Tootsie
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top