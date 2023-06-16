Stokley, Garry Wayne

Happy Birthday in Heaven
Garry Wayne Stokley II
Son
To lose a fine & precious son
Whether man or boy,
Deprives the heart
Of all its warmth
And Life of so much joy,
But each year on this
Special day
We celebrate your birth
And treasure every moment
That you were here on earth.
We took those days
for granted and
Never dreamt or thought,
That all our lives would change so much
And years be so short
But now we must remember
That although the tears may fall,
The we will miss forever
Brought sunshine to us all.
Love, Mom, Dad and girls
