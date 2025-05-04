Stock, Rick



Rick Stock (Frederick Sprigg Stock), 84, of Miamisburg, passed away on April 28. 2025, at Pinnacle Point Rehab. He was born on June 29, 1940, to Frederick A. Stock and Laura Sprigg Stock. Rick graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1958 and was honorary Homecoming King, along with Vicki Jo as the Honorary Homecoming Queen. Rick went on to graduate from Ohio University in 1962 and then served his country in the United States Army. Rick worked for many years in advertising-having directed TV Commercials for Linda Carter and Ginger Alden. Over the next 22 years, Rick and his family lived in many different states including Bermuda. He held jobs at Armco Steel, Schering-Plough, Maybelline Cosmetics, and Long John Silvers. In 1998, Rick came home to Miamisburg to attend his 40th High School Reunion and decided to stay. He sold Real Estate and taught in several schools in the area, when a substitute teacher was needed. Rick enjoyed dancing to all types of music and doing Karaoke. He played golf and worked in his yard. He was a talented artist who enjoyed all types of drawing, a talent that he inherited from his late mother. He was an OSU and Penn State fan, he loved the Reds and was a true Miamisburg Viking fan. He was a former member of the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Miamisburg Historical Society, the Baum Opera House, The Miamisburg Moose and the American Legion. Rick also served a term as President of the Miamisburg High School Alumni Association. He designed and built the memorial to the old high school that once stood on the corner of Sixth and Linden. Rick enjoyed all types of music especially Perry Como, Dean Martin, Elvis, and Jerry Lee Lewis. He loved going Krogering, several times a week. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lolly and her husband, Dr. Frank Budd; his grandparents, Nell Grove Stock (Grove and Webers Lumber), Frederick A. Stock, Sr., teacher Laura Beals Sprigg and Sgt Van Lear Sprigg. Rick was the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Kercher, early settler of Miamisburg. He was also preceded in death by his friends, Dick Overholser, Mayor Dick Church, Pat Guffy, Jim Schnapp, Jerry Barrett, Warren Hammon, Sharyl Tinnel, Karen Pompos, and Mr. Robert Templer. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Cheryl Cox Williams Stock; his children, Eric (Jane) and Karen (Quentin); stepdaughter, Mollie Werner; and the mother of his children, Janet; his grandchildren, Julia, Chloe, Ella, Matthew, and Reese; cousins, Dr. William Webster (Mary Ellen), Susan McGimpsey (Judge Earl); many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Karen Schnapp, Carroll Zink, Thom Pompos, Kathy McLellan, Bonnie Hertlein, and Vicki Jo Boyer. Rick has chosen to be cremated and have his urn buried with his parents and family. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Lakota Indian Children. Cheryl would like to thank: Sycamore Hospital, Kettering Hospital, Pam Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pinnacle Point (Respiratory and Nursing Center of Dayton) for the excellent care that Rick received the last 5 months of his life. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



