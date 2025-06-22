Stinson, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald Stinson Age 91, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday April 21, 2025, at Sycamore Spring Skilled Nursing Facility. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Elizabeth Eaker and brother, James Mearle Stinson. He is survived by his wife of 34 years JoAnne; sons Philip R. (Sandy) Stinson, David S. Stinson, and sister Carol (Jack) Bates; granddaughters Randi Kay (Seth) Bettis and Tiffany (Skip) Grano; grandsons Shane, Cole, and Conner; great-grandchildren Gage and Bee Bettis; extended family David (Sandy) Weihrauch and Mary Jo (Mark) Widman.



Jerry was born and raised in Kansas farm country and completed his MA in Special Education at Colorado State College after honorable discharge from the U.S. Army from Fort Riley Kansas. His professional career spanned classrooms and continents. In Jefferson County Schools, Colorado, he served as both teacher and principal; on the island of Aunu'u in American Samoa he was principal of the island school; and from 1992 to 1995, sponsored by the United Methodist Church and the Amity Foundation, he taught spoken English and writing at Yancheng Teachers College in Jiangsu Province, People's Republic of China. Jerry was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous finding strength and joy in the fellowship of the Loners Internationalists Meetings during his overseas appointments. In his later years in Miamisburg, he worshipped at St. James Methodist Church.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Methodist Church Missions Fund or to the Amity Foundation (Education Programs).



