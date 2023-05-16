Stinnett, Winifred

Stinnett (Sims), Winifred



Winifred Stinnett, 84, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 11th, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple. A visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy maybe made at www.littletonandrue.com.

