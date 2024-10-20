Sticklen, Jeffery M.



Jeffery M. Sticklen, age 77, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday October 17, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, OH, on August 31, 1947, son of the late Thelma L. (Doench) and George W. Sticklen. He graduated from Madison High School ~ Class of 1965; and served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Jeff retired from AK Steel in 2006 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed skating as a hobby, and also worked at Romar Skating Rink for 20 years. He was an active and faithful member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church for more than 30 years. Jeff was the ultimate family man ~ family came first before everything else. His favorite activity included being at all sports and activities of his children and grandchildren. He never wanted to miss a game. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy R. Sticklen; and by 2 brothers, George W. "Billy" Sticklen II, and Richard A. "Dick" Sticklen. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rebecca "Becky" Sticklen; his children, Christopher "Chris" Sticklen (Amy Webster), Rachael (Nicholas) Bell, and Keith Sticklen; his grandchildren, Connor & Marisa Sticklen, Mariah Smith, Brayden, Lily & Drew Bell, and Kaelynn Rearick; his brother James "Jim" (Sharon) Sticklen; his brother-in-law and best friend, Tom (Debbie) Izor; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 5  8 p.m., Monday October 21, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. The Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday October 22nd, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway, Farmersville, OH. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church or to Farmersville Fire & Rescue. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



