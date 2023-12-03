Stewart (Howard), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Stewart, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away on November 24, 2023. She was born on January 18, 1943 to the late Ray and Amelia Howard. She graduated from Carlisle High School and retired from Miami Valley Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Denny" Stewart. Patricia will be missed by her children: Robert (Michelle) Stewart of North Carolina, Stephen (Denise) Stewart of Bradford, Ohio, and Michael (Tracey) Stewart of Lancaster, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and brother, Michael (Eileen) Howard. A graveside service will be held in the spring of '24 at Carlisle Community Church Cemetery, where Patricia and Robert will be laid to rest together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. To share a memory of Patricia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com