STEWART (Lett),



Lois Louise



Age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at



Hospice of Hamilton Inpatient Care. She was born in Wadesboro, NC, to Harold and Ida Bell Haire. She is preceded by death of her husband,



Junior W Lett.



Survived by 1 sister, 3 daughters, one son, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren which she loved dearly.



She was a caring and friendly person and so happy. She will be greatly missed. She will be cremated by Legacy Creamation.