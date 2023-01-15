springfield-news-sun logo
STEWART, Julie

STEWART, Julie K.

Age 59, of Dayton, went Home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Ellen (Brooks) Morton. Mrs. Stewart was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring wife and mother, and she loved all kinds of animals. Preceded in death by her infant daughter Sarah Jessica Stewart, father-in-law Robert Stewart, and by a brother-in-law Robert Stewart, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Richard Stewart, her son Matthew Stewart, her mother-in-law Peggy Stewart, as well as other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023, at the Landmark Baptist Church, 4242 Needmore Rd., Riverside, Ohio 45425 with Pastor Erik McKay officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Tuesday at the church. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the Landmark Baptist Church, 4242 Needmore Rd., Riverside, OH 45424 in Mrs. Stewart's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Rogers Funeral Homes, New Lebanon. Please share condolences at


