Stewart, Cathy

Stewart (Crouch), Cathy A.



Cathy A. Stewart, age 68, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025. She was born on July 19, 1956, to the late Eunice Jones and Lawrence Crouch in Dayton, Ohio. Cathy loved her family  including her dogs  and dedicated her life to her six Great Danes, two chihuahuas and rescue animals. Cathy enjoyed playing video games, her garden and made friends with everyone  and never met a stranger! She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Matthew Stewart, son Dennis Stewart, daughter, Amanda Tonkin, brother, James Crouch, grandsons, Eli Stewart and Braeburn Tonkin, granddaughters Pearyn Tonkin, Evelynn Stewart, Elena Stewart and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458. Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service in care of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com