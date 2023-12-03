Stewart (Bowser), Betty June



Stewart, Betty, 80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Oakwood Village. Betty was born November 28, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Worley and Helen (Grubbs) Bowser. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She also enjoyed gardening, horses and poodles, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include four children, Clark "Bud" (Collette) Stewart, Mary Helen Stewart, Chris (Dana) Stewart and Ronald E. Stewart, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Sean, Samantha, Adam (Hailey), Justin, Nicholas, Travis (Alyssa), Ashley, Amy, Emily and Scott; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Koepnick and Barbara Rocus; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald in 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



