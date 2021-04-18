STEVENS, Martha

STEVENS (Pearse),



Martha Mae



Born Feb. 3, 1929, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 10, 2021. Martha was born in McArthur, Ohio, and was the daughter of Walter and Velma Pearse and moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1946 to work at Delco Products, (GM) where she retired after 30 years. Not long after starting to work at Delco, she met and married the love of her life, William Stevens. They were



married for 71 years before William's passing in May 2018. Martha was a Member of Moose Lodge 73. Martha is survived by her son, Gary Stevens, Beavercreek, and daughter, Sherry Stevens of Oklahoma City; sisters Louise Martin of Kettering, OH, and Betty Brewer of Seminole, FL; grandchildren Carla



Stevens (Sal); Gerald Lyon (Beth); Korri McGrew; Dillon



Sheehan; ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her husband William, those preceding her in death were her daughter, Connie Stevens McGrew; grandson, Shane Stevens; brother, Robert Pearse; sisters Hazel



Martin; Nancy Arthur; Mary Must; and Nora Martin. Martha was a Member of Beaver United Church of Christ where she loved her Church Family. The family will receive friends and family on 4/20 from 5-8 pm at Beaver United Church of Christ, Beavercreek, and on 4/21 from 10-11 am with services to



begin at 11 am at the Beaver UCC. Please wear masks. Burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Valley Hospice or the Beaver United Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements made by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.

