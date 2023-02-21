STEVENS, Carolyn MEYERS

MEYERS STEVENS,



Carolyn S. "Sukie"



03/19/1941- 02/18/2023



Carolyn "Sukie" S. Meyers Stevens, age 81, passed away February 18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born March 19, 1941, to the late Melvin Smith and Anna Mae Shepard. Carolyn graduated from Springfield High School of Ohio in 1959 and later moved to Fort Wayne in 1976 and worked for North American Van Lines. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, camping, boating and most of all spending time with her family. Carolyn is survived by her husband, James Stevens of Fort Wayne; daughters, Lisa (Jim) Cramer and Cheryl Hall both of Fort Wayne; step-daughters, Diane Miller and Holly Jackson; grandchildren, Keri Grygienc, Kelli (Nathan) Herrli, Kyle (Jordan) Hall, Cody Hall, Brooklynn Hottinger, Quinn Meyers, Chloe Starkey, and Logan Jackson; great-grandson, Alex Grygienc; brother, Morton (Kay) Smith of Springfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, David Meyers; and son, Craig Meyers. Service is 1:00 pm, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two-hours prior beginning at 11:00 am. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, go to



www.fairhavenfortwayne.com