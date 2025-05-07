Stevens, Alan



Alan Glen "Big Al" Stevens February 8, 1930  May 4, 2025



Alan "Al" Stevens lived a full and adventurous life, marked by hard work, service, laughter, and a love for the people around him.



Born to Arthur Myron and Almina Forkner Stevens, Al grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and graduated from Middletown High School with the Class of 1948. Not long after, he answered the call to serve his country, joining the U.S. Navy and serving aboard the USS New Jersey during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1952.



Al found his professional home in the telecommunications industry, starting his career in 1950. He spent more than three decades with AT&T before retiring in 1984. Around town, he earned the nickname "Phone Man" during his 25 years keeping things running at Armco/AK Steel. Even retirement couldn't slow him down - he founded Stevens Communications, where he continued serving AK Steel before fully retiring in 1994.



When Al wasn't working, he could often be found on the golf course, playing countless rounds at Wildwood Golf Club. He was also an avid amateur photographer, always behind the camera capturing memories for his family & friends. Al loved spending time in his garden, tending to his flowers and plants, and found great joy in feeding and watching the birds that visited his backyard.



He was a proud member of the Middletown Chapter of Moose International, American Legion Post 218, and VFW Post 3809. Al also loved to travel - especially alongside his second wife, Marlene. Together, they made memories across all 50 states and every southern province of Canada. No matter where he went, Al had a way of making friends, finding joy, and leaving people smiling.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley Case Stevens, his brother Donald Stevens, and his son-in-law Larry Reynolds.



Al leaves behind a family who loved him dearly: his wife, Marlene Thomas Stevens; his children, Kent (Linda) Stevens, Tracey Reynolds, and Lisa (Jack) Macy; his grandchildren, Dylan Reynolds, Nate (Lagenia) Macy, and Jacqueline (Lt. Col. Ryan) Pospisal; and his great-grandchildren, Carter, Joseph, Jensen, Lilabeth, and Canaan.



Visitation (funeral service to follow) will be held Monday, May 12th 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH 45005. Burial will take place immediately afterward at Woodside Cemetery.



Friends and family are invited to continue celebrating Al's life at the American Legion Post 218 following the burial. Please join us to share your favorite stories and memories of our Big Al - a man who lived big, laughed often, and loved even more.



