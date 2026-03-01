Steven Brown

Brown, Steven Forrest



Steven Forrest Brown, 61, of Trotwood, passed away on February 21, 2026. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 20, 1964. The family will receive friends on March 4th, 2026 from 11-12pm at Park Layne United Brethren Church with the funeral ceremony beginning at 12:00pm. A repass will be held at the church following the service. www.littletonandrue.com





