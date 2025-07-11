Steveley, Mary Ann

Steveley (Bilbrey), Mary Ann



Mary Ann Steveley, 92, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on July 9, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Cecile (Bauer) Bilbrey. She grew up in Lima, Ohio, and was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Mrs. Steveley was a member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene., She enjoyed hosting family dinners, reading her bible and attending services in her church. Mary Ann had been employed at Home City Federal Savings and Loan, Parker Sweeper and Monte Zinn. Survivors include her loving children; Jo-Hannah "Jo" Warner-Lewis, Timothy P. Steveley, L. Keith (Lori) Steveley and Michael L. Steveley, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, siblings; Erline (Dale) Burkley, George Bilbrey and Greg (Debbie) Bilbrey, sister-in-law; Virginia McElroy and several nieces and nephews and many church friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Pastor Larry M. Steveley, December 9, 2019, a daughter; Cheryl Ann Mason, son in law; Larry Warner, daughters in law; Linda Steveley and Nancy Steveley, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, siblings and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the High Street Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



