Stepps, Carl



age 75 of Dayton departed this life Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by sons Karl Martin and Antonio (Curthisha) Persons; sister Delores (Wert) Williams. A host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service to follow 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc. Interment West Memory Gardens.



