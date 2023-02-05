STEPHENS, Phillips

STEPHENS, Phillip Bruce



Phillip Bruce Stephens, age 66, of Dayton, formerly of Alpha, passed away January 31, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 29, 1956, to the late Lonnie and Dorothy Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara "Fibby" Blevins; mother and father-in-law, Bill and Joan Dickerson; and brother-in-law, Chris Dickerson. Phillip is survived by wife of 44 eventful years, Patty Stephens; daughter, Sarah (Tom) Stephens Henry; son, Patrick (Angi Benner) Stephens; step-grandson, Sam Henry; soon to be step-grandkids, Wyatt and Kaylin; sisters, Lana (Larry) Rose, Donna (Lonnie) Kosch, Brenda (Steve) Bryant; brother, John (Renee) Stephens; sister-in-law, Pam Livingston; best friends, Carla, Victoria, Marsha; and many nieces and nephews. Phillip retired from USPS in 2015 as a Postal Supervisor. In his free time, he enjoyed watching TV, and hanging out with his cats (Samantha, Leia, Randy, Monster and the late CoCo Chanel). He loved various arts; theater, music, especially Marilyn Monroe and Freddie Mercury. Phillip was an avid collector of pop culture and celebrity autographs. He was a big fan of tennis, fashion, all things Hollywood and New York City. But most of all, he loved his children. A Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later date. To share a memory with the family, please visit



