Stephen Whitehead

Stephen Clifford Whitehead, 41, of Springfield, passed away on February 21, 2026. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 8, 1984, to Donald L. Whitehead Jr. and Melanie Jean (Albert) Whitehead. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 5pm-7pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place the following day Friday, March 6th at 1:00pm at Maplewood Church of Nazarene. Online expressions of sympathy and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

