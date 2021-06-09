Stephen, SCHERR Stephen SCHERR

SCHERR, Stephen



Stephen Jay Scherr, 62, passed away May 18, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia, due to complications of pancreatic



cancer.



Steve was born in New York City, to the late Benjamin F.. and Doris (Balacaier) Scherr. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carla Scherr, and children Martin Scherr and Ruth Scherr, all of Woodbridge; twin sister, Cheryl Doncaster (Robert) of Kettering, Ohio; brother, Laurence Scherr of Centerville, Ohio; nieces, Stephanie



Cyphers (Kevin), Kayla Keen, and Cassidy Fink; nephew, Jaime Keen; and great-nephews, Damien Keen and Benjamin



Cyphers.



Steve graduated valedictorian from Fairmont East High School (1976). He was an Alumni Distinguished Scholar at Michigan State University, where he received a BS in Mathematics (1980). After MSU, he attended Cambridge University (UK) as a Churchill Scholar, studying mathematics, and earned a



master's degree in mathematics from Yale University.



While still at MSU, Steve began working at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB). In 2008, after residing in Yellow Springs for 17 years, Steve moved to Lorton, Virginia, to support an Air Force



program located there. Still an active AFRL employee, Steve had almost 41 years of service when he passed away.



Steve was a polymath, with interests too numerous and varied to list. His first love was the Cincinnati Reds and baseball, which appealed to and developed his love of statistics and



data analytics. Stories are still told of the wall-long chart of Reds statistics he maintained in his childhood bedroom. But first and foremost, he was a life-long, dyed-in-the-wool, MSU Spartan.



Steve was active in Scouting, both in Ohio (Yellow Springs Troop 78) and in Virginia (Fairfax Station Troop 688), serving at the troop, council, and district levels. He traveled



extensively to national and international Scouting jamborees and received numerous volunteer awards.



Steve was extremely involved with the FIRST Robotics, supporting competitions in Virginia, Ohio, the DC region, West Virginia, South Carolina, St. Louis, Detroit, Houston, and others. He was one of two FIRST Global Head Referees and



received numerous volunteer awards.



A memorial service and reception will be held at 1:00 pm on June 27, 2021, at Temple Beth Or in Kettering, Ohio.

