Stephen Rigler

Rigler, Stephen J.



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Stephen James Rigler. He passed away at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, March 8th, 2026 at the age of 78. Stephen was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 16, 1947 and was a resident of Brookville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Gina Elaine Rigler, of 38 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James H. Rigler and Barbara J. Ditmer Rigler. Stephen was a loving father to three children, Stephanie (Shandy) Cossell, Nikole Padgett and Nichelle Hartman. Stephen is also survived by a sister, Susan (Kurt) Rompf, 7 grandchildren, Devvin Hartman, Lexxie (Tommy) Dafler, Austin Sheley, Allee Samons, Aiden Cossell, Gavin Devilbiss, and Emma Padgett. Stephen retired as a Major from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, capping a distinguished 30-year career in law enforcement. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served five years in the Intelligence Department during the Vietnam War. Outside of his professional life, Stephen was an avid adventurer and a Master Diver who found peace exploring the coral reefs of the Florida Keys. Above all, Stephen was a devoted family man. He never missed a game, always appearing in the stands to cheer on his children and grandchildren. He had a deep appreciation for the finer things in life-history, travel, fine dining, and a great glass of wine-with a particular fondness for Key West. Known for his intelligence, honesty, and unwavering loyalty, Stephen was truly "one of the good ones." He will be forever missed and remains eternally in our hearts. A private ceremony for family will be held at Trissel Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton and Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, Ohio for their care and support. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



