Stephen Pribish

Pribish, Stephen J.



Age 83, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stefan and Mary Pribish; his sister, Donna Rhodehamel; and his brother-in-law, Mark Grzetich. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Pribish; children Leslie (Greg) Gutterman and Todd (Laura) Pribish; grandchildren Breanna, Cole, and Amber Gutterman, Dalton and Reese Pribish; sisters Kathy (Jeff) Mansueto and Jane Grzetich; brother-in-law Dennis Rhodehamel; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Michigan Technological University with a degree in engineering, Steve dedicated 35 years of service to the United States government. As a subject matter expert on Russian airpower, he authored more than 200 intelligence reports and spent extended periods in Russia as part of American nuclear arms reduction inspection teams. Beyond his government career, Steve was a gifted storyteller. He published three novels, including Ikons, and numerous short stories. He won the Dayton Daily News Short Story Contest in 1997 for "There Will Be Crosses." Through his company, Flyinbrick Productions, he also produced award-winning documentaries and films, including Goose World and Warbirds. Steve also gave generously to his community, coaching youth softball, soccer, and baseball. Steve was a kind soul, a loving husband, a devoted father, and a respected grandfather who will walk beside us forever. As Steve once reflected, "There is more to my life than that, but for the time being, it will do." (IkonReader.blogspot.com, August 28, 2015). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 24, 2025, at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Fr. Jeff Stegbauer celebrant. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on October 24 at the church, followed by the Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



