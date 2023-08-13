Steiner, Mark C.



age 64, of Xenia, OH passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Family will receive friends from 10-11am on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held following at 11am. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joe Niekro Foundation, joeniekrofoundation.com. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.



